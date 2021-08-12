Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $173,000 in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 101,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 85,105 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.85. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.