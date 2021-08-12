Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Agile Therapeutics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 96,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,212 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.51.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

