Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Innodata by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innodata by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innodata by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. 16.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INOD stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $212.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.19 and a beta of 2.09. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $215,751.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,043 shares of company stock valued at $703,711. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

