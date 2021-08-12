Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,093 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,471,000 after acquiring an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter worth $5,027,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $85.19 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12 month low of $84.31 and a 12 month high of $92.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.