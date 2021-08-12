Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stake Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,070,882 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vroom were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Vroom stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.