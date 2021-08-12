Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 622.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 115.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hawkins stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $791.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

