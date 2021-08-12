Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of WesBanco worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in WesBanco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 63.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 606,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSBC opened at $34.63 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.02.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

