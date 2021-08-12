Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 24,801 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 28.2% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

