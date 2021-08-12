Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 35,323 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Air Lease worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:AL opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

