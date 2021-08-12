Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,185,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Shares of PFSI opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 437,238 shares of company stock valued at $27,246,940 and sold 484,572 shares valued at $29,909,598. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.