Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

LIND stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a market cap of $746.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

