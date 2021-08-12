Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WTSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of WTSHF opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $19.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.6589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

