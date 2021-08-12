ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARR opened at $10.68 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $760.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

