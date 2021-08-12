Reviewing Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SoftBank Group pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and SoftBank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.84 $8.61 billion N/A N/A SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 1.99 $46.89 billion $1.64 18.68

SoftBank Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 2 0 2.67 SoftBank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 7.67% 9.11% 3.94% SoftBank Group 112.28% 120.43% 26.88%

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Nippon Telegraph and Telephone on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others. The Regional Communications division offers domestic intra-prefectural communication services such as fixed voice-related, Internet protocol (IP), and packet communications services; and sells telecommunications equipment. The Long Distance and International Communications division deals with the domestic intra-prefectural and international communications, and system integration services. The Mobile Communications division provides the mobile voice-related, IP, and packet communications services. The Data Communications division covers the system integration and network system services. The Other division engages in the real estate, finance, engineering, system integration and data processing services, and development of technologies and shared operations. The company was founded on August 1, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan. The Arm segment designs microprocessors and develops software technologies. The Brightstar segment engages in the distribution of mobile devices overseas. The Others segment includes smartphone payments business, alternative investment business, fund business in Latin America and operation of the baseball teams. The company was founded by Masayoshi Son on September 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

