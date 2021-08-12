Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the lowest is $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $16.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

