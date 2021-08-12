Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE HGV opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 246,711 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

