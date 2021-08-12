Brokers Set Expectations for NorthWestern Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $398,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

