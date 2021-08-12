FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Lowered by Colliers Securities

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chembio Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.86). Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

