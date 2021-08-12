Analysts Offer Predictions for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

CNK opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.55. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,789,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $24,292,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

