FY2022 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Scientific Games stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $80.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.23.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

