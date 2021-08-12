Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 71.80 ($0.94). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.93), with a volume of 55,516 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.47. The firm has a market cap of £139.58 million and a PE ratio of -71.00.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.