Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.06. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 7,881 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a PE ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.