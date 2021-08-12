Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

VIVO opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $778,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

