Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post $90.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.23 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $113.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $355.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 29.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 240.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 60,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRS stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

