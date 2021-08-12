$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $60,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics reported sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ONTX stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

