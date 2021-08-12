Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Acquires $2,639,500.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AON stock opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.81. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $273.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.86.
AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after buying an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $942,564,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.88.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.