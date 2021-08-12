Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $11,475,618.70 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $11,475,618.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,544,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,155,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $24,998,582.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $23,581,929.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

SNAP stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of -150.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Snap by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.