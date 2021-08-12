IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Julie Hambleton Sells 1,000 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Hambleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of -1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 534,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after buying an additional 193,331 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

