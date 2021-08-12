Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

