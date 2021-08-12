Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 262,492 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 378,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 558.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

MG opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.74 million, a PE ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

