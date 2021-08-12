Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CURO Group worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CURO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $614,928.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,181,397 shares of company stock worth $18,862,558. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.66 on Thursday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $690.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

