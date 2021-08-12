Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 81,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $3,750,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

OTCMKTS:BRPMU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRPMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.