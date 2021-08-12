Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,816 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

