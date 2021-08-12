Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Summit Financial Group worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMMF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

SMMF stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $311.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

