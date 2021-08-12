Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 70,571 Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $578,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $715,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Montauk Renewables Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.