Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 311.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,011 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of FONAR worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FONAR by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FONAR by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in FONAR in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FONAR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FONAR by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONR stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

FONAR Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

