Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cue Biopharma worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 85.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 46.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

CUE stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

