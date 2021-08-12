Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 87.48% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.