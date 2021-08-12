83,079 Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M acquired a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth $418,000.

Independence stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

