Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of PSCH opened at $185.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

