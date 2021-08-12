Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Home Point Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $627.13 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

