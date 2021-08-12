25,000 Shares in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.57. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

