StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.30.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

