IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial upped their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian upped their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.58.

Shares of IBG opened at C$11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.32. The stock has a market cap of C$344.37 million and a PE ratio of 25.58.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

