IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.50 million.
Shares of IBG opened at C$11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.32. The stock has a market cap of C$344.37 million and a PE ratio of 25.58.
IBI Group Company Profile
IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.