IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 228,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of IAMGOLD worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 357.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $235,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.43 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

