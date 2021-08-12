Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €285.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €285.00 ($335.29) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEURV. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.