Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to “Hold”

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Ocugen stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 4.42. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $84,872.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,512.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 557,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,372. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

