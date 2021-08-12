Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NVTA opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Invitae has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 36.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $60,491,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

