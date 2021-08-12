Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 52,819 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 63.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $1,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 837,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

