Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.